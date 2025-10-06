iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

