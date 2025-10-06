Inlight Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Inlight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after buying an additional 176,559 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $211.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

