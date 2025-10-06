Red Tortoise LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Red Tortoise LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $196.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.69.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

