60,714 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Bought by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,100,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after buying an additional 324,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 11.2%

BATS:QUAL opened at $196.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

