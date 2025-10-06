Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Up 106.7% in September

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 717,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the August 31st total of 346,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 286.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 286.8 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THQQF remained flat at $12.30 during trading hours on Monday. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

