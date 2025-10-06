Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Up 106.7% in September

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 717,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the August 31st total of 346,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 286.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 286.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS THQQF remained flat at $12.30 during trading hours on Monday. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.
