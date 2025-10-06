Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Short Interest Up 106.3% in September

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,300 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QTR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $36.10.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Company Profile
