Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Short Interest Up 106.3% in September

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,300 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QTR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.