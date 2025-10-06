MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Short Interest Up 109.7% in September

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,500 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.7%

WTIU stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.47. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

