MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Short Interest Up 109.7% in September

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,500 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.7%
WTIU stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.47. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Behind D-Wave’s Massive Week (And Why Rivals Also Popped)
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Broadcom’s VMware Push Takes Aim at Microsoft, Google, & Amazon
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Streaming Shakeout: Which Stocks Could Rebound in Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.