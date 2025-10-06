Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $94.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aptiv traded as high as $88.48 and last traded at $88.23, with a volume of 70958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

