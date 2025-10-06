RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR) Short Interest Up 108.0% in September

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,400 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of RF Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Monday. 377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,066. RF Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

