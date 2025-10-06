Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $62.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5,557.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 89.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

