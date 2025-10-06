KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

KPP Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 81,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $175.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

