Iowa State Bank Invests $2.21 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,838. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $241.99 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

