Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:MAIN opened at $62.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 675,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,918,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,405,000 after buying an additional 589,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 282.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 454,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 345,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

