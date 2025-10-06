Main Street Capital Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,018.45. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 589,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 282.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 147.7% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 127,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,205,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.