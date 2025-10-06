Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Shares of SWK traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.73. 108,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,799. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,663,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,486,000 after buying an additional 91,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,110,000 after buying an additional 65,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,113 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,182,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,604,000 after acquiring an additional 63,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

