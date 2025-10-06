iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stock Holdings Raised by Inlight Wealth Management LLC

Inlight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IJR stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

