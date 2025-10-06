Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 4,636 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $88.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

