Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $245.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.24.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.