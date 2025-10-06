Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,688 Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after purchasing an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,016,000 after buying an additional 1,365,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,668,000 after buying an additional 1,152,181 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2%
WFC stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.74.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
