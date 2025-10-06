Realta Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after buying an additional 2,514,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $63,377,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,594.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 207,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 195,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,748,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.96.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $142.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $131.20 and a 12-month high of $247.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.35.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

