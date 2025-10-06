111 Capital Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

111 Capital raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of 111 Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 111 Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,606 shares of company stock worth $76,188,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.43.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $429.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 248.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

