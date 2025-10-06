Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $271.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

