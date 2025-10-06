Berger Financial Group Inc Has $456,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $173.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average is $137.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.92, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

