Valpey Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,370 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Valpey Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,864.9% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.03.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

