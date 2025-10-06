iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWR stock opened at $97.23 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

