Joule Financial LLC Takes $229,000 Position in BlackRock $BLK

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,213.67.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,160.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,183.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,028.70. The company has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

