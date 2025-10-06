Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $137.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3,811.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471,219 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $137,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,227,000 after buying an additional 1,700,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,115,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,586,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,107,000 after acquiring an additional 743,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.07 and a 12 month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.52.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

