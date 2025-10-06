Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

