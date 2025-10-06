Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $133,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after acquiring an additional 103,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $187.53 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

