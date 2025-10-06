Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,757 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $55.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

