Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 5,765 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 212.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $198.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a "peer perform" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

