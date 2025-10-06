Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,122 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

