Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,802,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.