DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 171 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $92,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.58.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $224.14 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

