Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.53.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $498.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $504.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

