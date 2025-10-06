Running Oak Capital LLC Has $15.84 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $201.25 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $195.01 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

