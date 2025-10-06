Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $236.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.44. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

