Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,834,493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,885,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,357,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.81.

Cigna Group Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE CI opened at $311.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.41 and its 200-day moving average is $309.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $358.88.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

