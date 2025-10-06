Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $603.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.54. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $607.33.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.