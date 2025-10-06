Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Allianz SE increased its position in shares of PayPal by 281.8% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $529,264,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.