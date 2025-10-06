Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $467.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $470.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

