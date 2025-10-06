Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 734,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,467,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $212,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454,234 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,066,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.19.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

