David Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,888 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

David Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of David Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. David Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SCHF opened at $23.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

