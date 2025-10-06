SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Purchased by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,344 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

