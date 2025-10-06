Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Stake Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $295.95 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $297.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

