Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.