Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $763.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $747.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total transaction of $826,523.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. This trade represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.44.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

