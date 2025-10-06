John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,900 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 567,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPI opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

