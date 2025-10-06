Short Interest in Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC) Drops By 50.0%

Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pacer PE/VC ETF Stock Performance

Pacer PE/VC ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. Pacer PE/VC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and a PE ratio of 30.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44.

Get Pacer PE/VC ETF alerts:

About Pacer PE/VC ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Pacer PE/VC ETF (PEVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE PE/VC index. The fund tracks an index that provides access to private equity (PE) buyouts and venture capital (VC) assets through shifting allocations between two sub-indices. Investments focus on US large-cap stocks, aiming to mirror the risk-return characteristics of private markets through equities, ETFs, and futures contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer PE/VC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer PE/VC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.