Short Interest in Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC) Drops By 50.0%

Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pacer PE/VC ETF Stock Performance
Pacer PE/VC ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. Pacer PE/VC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and a PE ratio of 30.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44.
About Pacer PE/VC ETF
