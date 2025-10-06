SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,700 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 43,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 5,432,871 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,636 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter valued at about $997,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $4.40 on Monday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $297.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.10.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 40.99%.The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

